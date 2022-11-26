Man taken to hospital after collision in Scarborough

A man has been seriously injured in a collision in Scarborough.

Toronto police say it happened near the intersection of Markham and Kingston Roads shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Toronto paramedics, they transported two people to hospitals, one of them with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The other victim has minor injuries, paramedics say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police say the intersection is closed for investigation.