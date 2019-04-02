Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Hillcrest Village
Police respond to the scene where a man was struck by a vehicle on Steeles Avenue near Aspenwood Drive Tuesday April 2, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Hillcrest Village neighbourhood.
It happened at Steeles Avenue East and Aspenwood Drive, east of Leslie Street, at around 1 a.m.
Police said a male was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck.
Steeles Avenue has been shut down in the area as police investigate.