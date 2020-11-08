Advertisement
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at west end party: police
Published Sunday, November 8, 2020 9:40PM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 8, 2020 9:42PM EST
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing near Dupont and Campbell that left a man seriously wounded.
TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times in the city’s west end Sunday evening.
Police responded to the area of Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue, east of Symington Avenue, for reports of a stabbing.
Police said a man was stabbed during a fight that broke out at a party.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The suspect fled on foot, police said.