Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in Danforth Village
Police investigate a stabbing in an underground parking garage in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue Thursday December 6, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 9:57PM EST
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the back in an underground parking garage in Danforth Village.
It happened in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue at around 8:20 p.m.
A knife was recovered at the scene, Toronto police said.
Police said they are looking for three male suspects, but no detailed descriptions were available.