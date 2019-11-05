A stabbing in Mississauga, which police say was the result of a dispute between two drivers, has left a man in serious condition.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Queen Elizabeth Way just before 1 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

A 28-year-old man, who had sustained stabs wounds, was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment, Peel Regional Police said.

Const. Akhil Mooken said that it appears as though the occupants of two vehicles, who were travelling east on the QEW, got into a dispute.

“The occupants got out of their vehicles and the circumstances of what happened next are still under investigation but it appears a disturbance occurred at which point a victim was stabbed,” Mooken said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.