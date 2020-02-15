Man sustains serious injuries after stabbing in Scarborough
Published Saturday, February 15, 2020
TORONTO -- A man has been critically injured after being stabbed during an apparent robbery in Scarborough Saturday evening.
It happened in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 6 p.m.
When officers arrived, the man was located with serious stab wounds.
Paramedics said he has been taken to a trauma centre in life threatening condition.
