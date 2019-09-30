

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. near Scollard Court and Heatherleigh Avenue.

Peel paramedics say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads in the area have closed while police investigate the incident.

More to come.