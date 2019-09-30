Man sustains serious injuries after being struck by car in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 8:45PM EDT
A male pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday evening.
The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. near Scollard Court and Heatherleigh Avenue.
Peel paramedics say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Roads in the area have closed while police investigate the incident.
More to come.