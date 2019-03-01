Man sustains non-life threatening injuries in Brampton shooting
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 5:22AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 7:34AM EST
A man was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition after an overnight shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton.
It happened at around 2 a.m. on Mikado Crescent, which is in the vicinity of Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway.
Police say that the shooting happened outside.
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.