

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old man has sustained life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times outside a bar in Mississauga Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a plaza near Britannia Road and Douguy Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying in the parking lot. Police said he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are looking to speak with witnesses who were in the area.

Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken said that investigators have spoken to some witnesses, but believe there may have been more people in the area due to the Raptors game.

“Like most establishments I think it’s safe to assume it was crowded with fans,” Mooken said.

No suspect descriptions have been released by police.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.