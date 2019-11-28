TORONTO -- A man is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Millcreek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Peel paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was taken to hospital without vital signs.

Millcreek Drive is closed from Surveyor Road and Erin Mills Parkway for police investigation.