Man sustains life-threatening injuries after crash in Mississauga
The Canadian Press Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 10:04PM EST
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
TORONTO -- A man is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Millcreek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Peel paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was taken to hospital without vital signs.
Millcreek Drive is closed from Surveyor Road and Erin Mills Parkway for police investigation.