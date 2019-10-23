Man sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Brampton
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision in Brampton on Steeles Avenue and James Potter Road.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:29PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:33PM EDT
A man has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a car in Brampton Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred near Steeles Avenue and James Potter Road.
Police said that the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
This is a developing news story. More to come.