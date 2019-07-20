

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a busy stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man was struck in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Don Mills Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, Schmidt said.

The man is believed to be in his 40s, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Three right collector lanes of the highway are blocked because of the incident.

It's not yet clear why the man was walking in the highway.