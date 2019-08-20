Man suffers serious injuries in Scarborough industrial accident
Police tape is shown in this file photo.
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 8:40AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 8:53AM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after an industrial accident in Scarborough.
Police said they were called to Milliken Boulevard and McNicoll Avenue after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to a trauma centre in a serious condition, police say.
It’s not yet clear what led to the incident.