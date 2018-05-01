

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man has been rushed to a trauma centre with “significant injuries” after a pickup truck collided with a CN train in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred on Aurora Road, between Woodbine and Warden avenues, shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say the 51-year-old driver of the truck was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived but was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper and lower body.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

No witnesses have come forward but investigators say they believe one witness may have left the scene prior to the arrival of first responders.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the collision and say at this time, there is nothing to indicate that alcohol is a factor.

Aurora Road has been shut down in both directions between Woodbine and Warden avenues.