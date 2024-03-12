TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man suffers life-threatening injuries in two-alarm North York fire

    A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    A man has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a two-alarm highrise fire in North York Tuesday evening.

    Firefighters responded to the area of Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue, north of Finch Avenue, at 7 p.m.

    There is no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

    Toronto Fire says active firefighting operations are continuing to knock down the blaze.

    The cause, origin and circumstance of the fire are unknown.

