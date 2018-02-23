

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A shooting in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood has sent an adult male victim to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. in the area of Albion Road and Islington Avenue.

Toronto Paramedics said the male victim appeared to have suffered from a single gunshot wound.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.