Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Rexdale shooting
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 10:36PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 23, 2018 11:13PM EST
A shooting in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood has sent an adult male victim to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The incident took place at around 9 p.m. in the area of Albion Road and Islington Avenue.
Toronto Paramedics said the male victim appeared to have suffered from a single gunshot wound.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.