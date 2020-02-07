TORONTO -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Const. David Hopkinson said people found a man lying in the snow suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived, they located the man, believed to be in his 30s, with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital via an emergency run.

Two people were seen running away from the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. More to come.