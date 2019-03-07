

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a TTC bus in York this morning.

It happened near Eglinton and McRoberts avenues at around 9 a.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be in his 70s, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision. He was rushed to a hospital’s trauma centre via emergency run.

Toronto police are also on scene. There was no immediate information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Roads may be closed in the area to accomodate an investigation.

