A man was critically injured after a brawl broke out at rapper Pusha T’s concert at the Danforth Music Hall on Tuesday night.

The show came to a halt shortly after 10 p.m. when a group of concertgoers threw drinks at the rapper.

Videos taken by fans in the crowd show the rapper being sprayed with liquid before concertgoers jumps a barrier and attempts to rush the stage, sparking the fight.

“There was a fight that ensued and then an exodos, lots of people sort of fled out of the venue,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

He said five people were injured during the commotion, which spilled outside of the venue and continued in the vicinity of the music hall.

Three of those injured were taken to hospital with minor injuries, Hopkinson said.

Sometime later, a man walked into a local hospital suffering from serious stab wounds.

Officers at the hospital for an unrelated investigation noticed the man, Hopkinson said, and determined that his injuries were related to the events at the Pusha T concert.

The victim’s condition reportedly deteriorated while at the hospital and he has since undergone multiple surgeries.

Investigators are not yet certain about where exactly the victim was stabbed.

“We have our detectives that are poring over videos and testimonies from witnesses. We’re hoping to get more video from people who were at the concert,” Hopkinson said.

“We still don’t know exactly where he received his injuries. We know it was in relation to this incident but we don’t know exactly where.”

Earlier, police confirmed that performers were attacked during the incident but would not say who the performers were and whether any of them required medical treatment.

The sold-out show featured Phony Ppl and Bernard Jabs alongside Pusha T.

When Pusha T returned to the stage, the rapper told the crowd he believes that people were “paid” to throw drinks at him, presumably on the behalf of Toronto's Drake, who he has feuded with for years.

Pusha eventually performed “Infrared,” a song that makes reference to Drake’s alleged use of a ghost writer.

When the song was first released, Drake quickly responded in a track called “Duppy Freestyle” which took shots at both Pusha T and Kayne West.

Pusha responded with another diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” where he revealed that Drake has a son with former porn star, Sophie Brussaux.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the brawl.