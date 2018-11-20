

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 65-year-old man has died from injuries obtained after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa earlier this month, according to Durham Regional Police.

The Oshawa-resident was hit by a vehicle early in the morning on Nov. 6 when trying to cross the street.

According to investigators, a white Volkswagen Golf was heading southbound on Wilson Road South, near Olive Avenue, when it collided with the pedestrian.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital at first, but was later transferred to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police confirmed that the man succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has not been identified at the request of the family.

Durham Regional Police said that the pedestrian's death marks the 19th fatality on the region’s roadways. In 2017, there were 17 fatalities.