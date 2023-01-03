Man struck by GO Train in Mississauga on Tuesday

A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a GO train on Tuesday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Metrolinx’s Lakeshore West Train said it received a report that a person was struck by a train at Clarkson GO station in Mississauga.

Peel police confirmed a man was hit at “very low speed,” and paramedics added a man in his 50s was rushed to the trauma centre with serious injuries.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m., GO Transit confirmed emergency personnel cleared the area, and trains are back up and running.

Officers say they are still investigating.