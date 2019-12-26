A man is dead after he was struck by a car in an apparent hit and run in Brampton late on Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive just before 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find an adult male suffering from trauma consistent with being hit by a moving vehicle.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Const. Ahkil Mooken said officers have so far been unable to identify the victim and say the driver fled the scene.

No suspect vehicle description was made available.