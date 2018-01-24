Man struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough's L’Amoureaux neighbourhood
Police at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in Scarborough on Jan. 24, 2018. (Ted Brooks/CTV News Toronto)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 12:36PM EST
A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s L’Amoureaux neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred near a commercial plaza in the Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle area shortly after noon.
Emergency crews from both Toronto and York Region responded to the incident.
Toronto Paramedics say the victim, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene.
Warden Avenue has been closed in both directions while police investigate.