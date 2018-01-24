

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s L’Amoureaux neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near a commercial plaza in the Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle area shortly after noon.

Emergency crews from both Toronto and York Region responded to the incident.

Toronto Paramedics say the victim, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene.

Warden Avenue has been closed in both directions while police investigate.