

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Port Union early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the area of Highway 2A and Lawson Road, just east of Kingston Road.

Police say it appears the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 20s, was crossing mid-block when he was struck by two vehicles heading westbound on Highway 2A.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently working to identify the male.

Both vehicles involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Highway 2A is closed in both directions for the police investigation.