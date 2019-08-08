

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 56-year-old man killed in a daylight stabbing on Wednesday has been identified by investigators.

Emergency crews were called to St. Matthews United Church on St. Clair Avenue West near Rushton Road at around 3:30 p.m. for a physical altercation taking place between two men.

On Wednesday, sources told CP24 that a homeless man and an employee got into some sort of argument at a drop-in program in the building. The employee then stabbed the homeless man during the altercation, according to the same sources.

The victim, identified by police as Toronto-resident Grenville Johnson, was taken to hospital from the scene in life-threatening where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and later identified by police as 57-year-old Glen McGregor, of Toronto. He now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

“Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information that may assist with the investigation,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday.

Anyone with further information regarding the case is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).