

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man has died of his injuries in hospital after he was stabbed during a fight between several people near the St. Andrew subway station in downtown Toronto late on Wednesday night.

Toronto Police Insp. Darren Alldrit said officers were called to the area outside the station at 10:40 p.m.

A caller told dispatch that several males were fighting and one stabbed the other.

Officers got to the scene quickly and found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead sometime early on Thursday morning.

Police at 52 Division said a large number of witnesses came forward and allowed officers to locate the suspect a short distance away from the scene.

Investigators say the weapon used in the incident has not been recovered.