

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood.

It happened at an address near Dufferin Street and Rodgers Road at around 4:50 a.m.

Paramedics say that the victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to a trauma centre.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident at this point.