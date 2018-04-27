Man stabbed multiple times near Dufferin Street and Rodgers Road
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 6:24AM EDT
A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood.
It happened at an address near Dufferin Street and Rodgers Road at around 4:50 a.m.
Paramedics say that the victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to a trauma centre.
It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident at this point.