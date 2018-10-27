

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A male victim was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following an overnight stabbing in the downtown core Saturday.

The stabbing happened in the area of Bay and Charles streets, at around 2:45 a.m., Toronto police said.

A passerby found the victim suffering from serious injuries about a block away in a Green P parking garage on Charles Street. Police said he had been stabbed multiple times.

The male victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.