

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man was rushed to hospital via emergency run this morning after police said he was stabbed multiple times in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in a plaza near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s suffered life-threatening stab wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, police said the man is now in stable condition and is expected to survive.

No witnesses have come forward and investigators believe there is one outstanding suspect.

A suspect description has not been provided and no arrests have been made.

The forensic identification unit is currently on scene and police are searching for video surveillance footage in the area.