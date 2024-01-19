TORONTO
    Man stabbed inside apartment in Scarborough: police

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
    Toronto police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed inside an apartment in Scarborough Friday night.

    It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the area of Morningside and Lawrence avenues, just east of Kingston Road.

    Officers said they found the victim with a stab wound, adding the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

    They add the suspect was arrested at the scene but did not provide further details.

