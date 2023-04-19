Man stabbed in 'unprovoked' attack on the TTC, suspect image released: police
Toronto police are looking for a man who they say stabbed someone on a TTC bus last week in an “unprovoked” attack.
On April 11 at 11:30 p.m., police said, officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West.
Police said the suspect and victim were onboard a TTC bus travelling westbound on Eglinton when the suspect “approached the victim unprovoked.”
At that point, police said, the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the bus at Black Creek Drive.
Police told CTV News Toronto that the injuries suffered by the victim were non-life-threatening.
Prior to the April 11 attack, police were called to Eglinton Subway Station for an assault call at 10:15 p.m. on April 7, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Police said, in that incident, a victim was at the station when he was approached by the same suspect who threatened them with an unknown sharp object.
In that case, police said, the suspect fled the scene on a subway train.
He is described by police as standing five-foot-10 to six-foot-tall, 18 to 20 years old, with black hair in short braids and a black beard.
In both incidents, police said, he was seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, dark jeans, and black/white running shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information related to either incident to contact them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
The April 11 incident is the latest in a series of violent occurrences on TTC property in the last several months.
In March, a teenager was killed after being stabbed in what police also described as an “unprovoked’ attack at Keele Station.
The topic of safety has become a top issue among candidates in Toronto’s upcoming mayoral election, with several front-runners pitching their ideas to reduce crime on the network.
