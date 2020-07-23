Advertisement
Man stabbed in stomach in north Toronto, suspect in custody
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 9:19AM EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
TORONTO -- A man suffered a stab wound to the stomach after an incident in north Toronto on Thursday morning and a suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident.
Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Dufferin Street and Steeprock Drive at 7:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
They arrived to find a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.
He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
A suspect was located a short distance away and arrested.