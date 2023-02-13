Man stabbed in residential dispute in Scarborough
A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in a residential dispute in Scarborough Monday morning.
According to The Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident happened just after 6 a.m. at Bellamy Rd. and Amberjack Blvd.
Toronto paramedics transported a male in his thirties to the hospital in life-threatening condition, they said. The other individual was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are on the scene investigating.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
WATCH LIVE | Explosion takes out homes under construction in east Ottawa
A gas leak at an east Ottawa construction site caused a large explosion Monday morning, emergency officials say.
Week of uncertainty begins in Toronto following mayor's surprise resignation
A big week in municipal politics is getting off to an uncertain start in Toronto today following the recent surprise resignation of the city's mayor.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
Chiefs claw back against Eagles to claim Super Bowl LVII
Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a bum ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Pregnant Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'
China says more than 10 U.S. balloons flew in its airspace
China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington's accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.
Paxlovid medication lowers risk of COVID-19 death, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that Paxlovid is proven to lower the risk of COVID-19-related death and hospitalization among those likely to experience severe illness.
Montreal
-
Wrestler, council chief and Mohawk activist Billy Two Rivers has died at 86
Wrestler, council chief, activist and storyteller Billy Two Rivers has died in his home community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore. The Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) elder was 86 years old.
-
Inquest begins into 2020 kidnapping and killing of two Quebec sisters by their father
A public inquest into the events surrounding the 2020 killing of two young Quebec girls by their father begins today. Quebec's public security minister ordered the inquest last year after an episode of the Radio-Canada investigative program "Enquete" alleged provincial police made errors in the search for the missing girls and presented new evidence that had not been part of a coroner's investigation into their deaths.
-
Quebecers concerned about work-study balance among youth: survey
Young people's work-study balance is a concern for many Quebecers in a labour shortage context, according to a survey conducted as part of the Hooked on School Days, which are taking place this week.
London
-
Multiple charges laid after driver failed RIDE check: Grey Bruce OPP
A 61-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated and with open liquor in the vehicle over the weekend.
-
OPP investigate suspicious death in Norfolk County
The OPP Criminal Investigations branch is investigating a suspicious death in Norfolk County on Sunday
-
Temporary lane restrictions on Wellington Street to take effect Monday
A heads up for drivers in London, Ont. ahead of your Monday morning commute, as lane restrictions on Wellington Street near King Street will be in effect to allow for preparations for the Downtown Loop and Wellington Gateway construction projects.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating assault in Wilfrid Laurier University hallway
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have happened in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
-
Maud Lewis paintings bought for $12 in 1967 fetch $41,000 at New Hamburg auction
A pair of paintings by late Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis have sold for a combined $41,000 at a New Hamburg auction.
-
Cambridge hair empowerment workshop teaches maintenance and self-love
Participants were encouraged to get back in touch with their roots at a hair positivity seminar in Cambridge Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
UFO shot down by the U.S. near Manitoulin Island
Another flying object has been shot down by the U.S. military near Canadian airspace on Sunday.
-
Pregnant Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'
-
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Explosion takes out homes under construction in east Ottawa
A gas leak at an east Ottawa construction site caused a large explosion Monday morning, emergency officials say.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New LRT subcommittee to look into city authority over LRT contract
The first meeting of the city's newly created Light Rail Subcommittee will discuss a motion that suggests giving council more authority over the terms of the project agreement for Stage 1.
-
Sutcliffe confident police have strong plan for 'possible convoy activities' in Ottawa on Tuesday
The city of Ottawa is warning of a possible convoy activities and highway off-ramp closures in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.
Windsor
-
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
-
I'm skeptical of hypnosis. This Windsor, Ont. man who was hypnotized live on stage says he knows it's real
I’ve spent most of my life being skeptical about the power of hypnosis. But after witnessing a 52-year-old man from Windsor engage in a slow-motion imaginary pillow fight, pretend to be a sheriff from an old western and profess his love for Canadian improv comedy icon Colin Mochrie, I’m now a believer.
-
Mixed bag of weather expected in Windsor, Ont. this week
From sunshine, to overcast skies, wind, precipitation and a wide range of temperatures, Windsor will see it all week.
Barrie
-
Police searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting in Schomberg
York Regional Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early-morning shooting sent one man to hospital in Schomberg.
-
Community centre named after fallen Innisfil police officer
Fallen Innisfil police officer Morgan Russell has community centre named after him.
-
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings issued for Nova Scotia
A developing nor'easter moving northward off the coast of North Carolina will pass south and east of Nova Scotia late Monday into Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia next up to talk health funding one-on-one with Ottawa
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is taking his health-care funding road show to Nova Scotia today as Ottawa looks for rapid agreements with all 13 provinces and territories.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Halifax
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the north end of Halifax Sunday night.
Calgary
-
Smith in full support of a new arena, stating she does not want to see the Flames move to Quebec
With three months remaining until Albertans head to the polls for a provincial election, Premier Danielle Smith is throwing support behind a new arena deal between the city of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment.
-
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of overnight flurries in Calgary, a minor blip in warm February
A risk of light flurries tonight, but then back to warmth in Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP releases sketches of suspects in Esterhazy area killing
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has released sketches of three suspects in relation to a murder in the Stockholm/Esterhazy area.
-
'It's like family': Point Douglas residents mourn businesses destroyed in massive fire
Point Douglas residents are returning home after a massive fire took 50 firefighters hours to extinguish on Saturday.
-
Restoration of bus budget good start, but more needed: Functional Transit Winnipeg
A public transportation advocate says the restoration of the Winnipeg Transit budget should mean an improvement in bus service, but adds the City needs to keep the foot on the accelerator when it comes to its Master Transit Plan.
Vancouver
-
Historical sex abuse case should have been judged 'in the light of 1970s attitudes,' B.C. appeal argues
A B.C. man convicted of historical sex crimes has lost an appeal, with the court rejecting the claim that he should have been sentenced "in the light of 1970s attitudes and circumstances regarding sexual offences against children."
-
Super Bowl party in Vancouver fundraises for Indigenous youth
A sports bar in Vancouver's West End won’t be keeping any of the extra cash they made when fans packed the venue to watch Sunday's Super Bowl.
-
Fate of Stanley Park bike lane to be decided by Vancouver Park Board
The future of the divisive Stanley Park bike lane will be decided Monday by the Vancouver Park Board.
Edmonton
-
Smith rejects NDP claim oilwell cleanup help is linked with her leadership campaign
Alberta's premier is rejecting Opposition claims her planned $100-million pilot project for cleaning up old oil wells was influenced by her United Conservative party leadership campaign, arguing that federal money to get the job done missed many of the province's worst sites.
-
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
-
Paxlovid medication lowers risk of COVID-19 death, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that Paxlovid is proven to lower the risk of COVID-19-related death and hospitalization among those likely to experience severe illness.