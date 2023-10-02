Toronto

    • Man stabbed in Mississauga, rushed to hospital; suspect in custody

    Peel police respond to an incident in Mississauga on Monday, June 6, 2022. This image is used for illustrative purposes only. (Source: Joshua Prioste) Peel police respond to an incident in Mississauga on Monday, June 6, 2022. This image is used for illustrative purposes only. (Source: Joshua Prioste)

    A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Monday afternoon, Peel police say.

    In a tweet, police said one man was on route to a local hospital after a stabbing at around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Windjammer Road and Masthead Crescent.

    Another male has been taken into custody, they said.

    More to come…

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News