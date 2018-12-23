

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the leg after a fight broke out among a large group of men near North York’s Bathurst Manor neighbourhood overnight.

At around 2 a.m., police received multiple calls about a large group of men fighting in the area of Finch Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

There is no information about suspects so far.