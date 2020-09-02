TORONTO -- One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday night following a stabbing in Willowdale.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Doris Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Police say it appears the victim was stabbed during a street robbery in the area.

He was taken by paramedics to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators say they are looking for four suspects in connection with the incident.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.