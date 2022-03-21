Man stabbed, carjacked at Fairview Mall: police
Toronto police say that a man was stabbed and carjacked at Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.
It happened at approximately 4:08 p.m. at the North York shopping centre, which is located at the intersection of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road.
Police said the man was stabbed and that his black Mercedes SUV was stolen.
He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspects were last seen travelling in the victim’s vehicle.
No other information has been released by police.
