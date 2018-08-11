

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries and his alleged assailant was transported with minor injuries following a stabbing at a residence in Long Branch on Saturday morning.

Police were first called to a home on Thirty Second Street just north of Elder Avenue at around 2:05 a.m.

According to paramedics, a total of three patients were located at the scene but one of them was assessed and not transported to hospital.

The man with the serious injuries is believed to be in his 40s, according to paramedics.

Police say that the suspect was tasered by officers during the course of being taken into custody.

It is not immediately clear what charges, if any, that he will face.