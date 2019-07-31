

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man critically injured in a stabbing at the Beaches International Jazz Festival’s Streetfest last week says that he knows his alleged attacker from his local coffee shop.

On July 25 at around 11 p.m., Dylan Cann was walking his dog near Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue when he was approached by a young man who was upset the animal was at the festival.

“He started going off on me and I just said, ‘just mind your own business.’ (I) went to go walk away, soon as I said that, he was less than a good away and just started stabbing me in the stomach and the chest,” he said.

Cann was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He said that the blade was “two millimetres away from his heart” and nicked his internal organs.

“I didn’t do anything to provoke this guy and he came up and stabbed me. It was very close to my heart, it could be a lot worse, I could not be standing here.”

Toronto resident Michael Jobe, 19, was arrested in connection with the investigation on Tuesday. He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Cann said that he didn’t immediately recognize his attacker, but after police identified the person taken into custody, he realized he knew the suspect.

“Turns out, he works at the local coffee shop I go to multiple times a day,” he said.

Cann is now out of hospital and recovering from his injuries, but says that knowing his alleged attacker works so closely to his home makes him uncomfortable.