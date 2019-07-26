

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred as large crowds gathered along Queen Street East for the Beaches International Jazz Festival’s Streetfest on Thursday night.

It happened near Hammersmith Avenue and Queen Street Avenue at around 11 p.m.

The area was closed to traffic at the time for the first night of the festival’s streetfest.

Police say that they are searching for a white male suspect who is believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, close fitting jeans and black shoes.