

The Canadian Press





Halton Regional Police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a man who allegedly stabbed another man he met through an online dating app.

Police say they were called to a residence in Burlington, Ont., Sunday morning for an assault with a weapon.

They allege the victim was stabbed in his home during an interaction with the suspect and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the alleged victim had met the suspect through an online dating app.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man in his early 20s with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Domestic Violence Investigative Unit.