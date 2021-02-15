TORONTO -- Police have issued a public safety alert after a man was caught peering into a woman’s Scarborough apartment.

In a news release issued Monday, Toronto police said that officers were called to a home near Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road on Feb. 14 at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said that the woman was in her basement apartment when she noticed that a man was looking through her door. The man then fled.

Investigators said they believe the man also looked through the woman’s bathroom and bedroom window before being noticed while standing outside the basement door.

The man is described by police as standing six-foot-one to six-foot-two inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark grey or black hoodie and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or video surveillance, relating to the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.