Man sought on nine counts of uttering threats, police say he should not be approached
Jose Lopes, 26, is shown in this handout photo. Lopes is wanted on nine counts of uttering threats. (Peel Regional Police)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 5:36AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 6:32AM EDT
Peel police have issued an arrest warrant for a 26-year-old man who is accused of threatening multiple people with death and bodily harm over a two-day period earlier this week.
Police say that the threats were directed towards multiple victims between Wednesday and Thursday.
Jose Lopes, of an unknown address, is wanted on nine counts of uttering threats.
Police say that Lopes is “considered to be a danger to the public” and should not be approached.
He is described as Latin, about five-foot-eight and 170 lbs. with hair that is typically black but may be shaved. He also may have a goatee and a mustache, according to police.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigtion Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233.