Man sought in alleged sexual assault of teen on TTC bus arrested

Toronto police have released several images of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place early Saturday morning on a TTC bus. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police have released several images of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place early Saturday morning on a TTC bus. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton