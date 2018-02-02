

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 46-year-old man sought in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old woman in Brampton last week has been found dead in Shelburne, Ont.

Police were called to a home on Hockley Path, in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Highway 410, at around 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 27 after a woman was found dead, with obvious signs of trauma, inside a basement apartment.

Peel Regional Police later identified her as Hoden Said.

On Thursday, investigators received a warrant for the arrest of Nicholas Anthony Young, of no fixed address in relation to Said’s death.

He was sought for second-degree-murder.

On Friday, investigators said they located Young’s body in Shelburne, Ontario, approximately 63 kilometres northwest of Brampton.

Police said his death was not suspicious.