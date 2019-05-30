Man sought after 14-year-old girl is sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
A suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough is seen in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 4:15PM EDT
Toronto police have released a security camera image of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while on board a TTC bus in Scarborough in March.
The alleged incident occurred in the area of Finch Avenue East and Brimley Road at around 9:30 p.m. on March 18.
Investigators said the teenage girl was sitting on the transit bus when a man sat down beside her. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The man then got off the bus at Finch Station, officers said.
A suspect wanted in connection with the investigation has been described by police as a five-foot man between the ages of 40 to 45 who is clean shaven with black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured heavy jacket while carrying a green backpack.
Investigators said the man spoke Vietnamese during the alleged incident.
A surveillance camera image of the suspect was released by investigators on Thursday in an effort to identify him.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).