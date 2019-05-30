

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released a security camera image of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while on board a TTC bus in Scarborough in March.

The alleged incident occurred in the area of Finch Avenue East and Brimley Road at around 9:30 p.m. on March 18.

Investigators said the teenage girl was sitting on the transit bus when a man sat down beside her. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man then got off the bus at Finch Station, officers said.

A suspect wanted in connection with the investigation has been described by police as a five-foot man between the ages of 40 to 45 who is clean shaven with black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured heavy jacket while carrying a green backpack.

Investigators said the man spoke Vietnamese during the alleged incident.

A surveillance camera image of the suspect was released by investigators on Thursday in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).