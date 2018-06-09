

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified a man who was shot and killed in south Etobicoke on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a townhouse complex at Birmingham Street and Bradham Path, near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, detectives identified him as 45-year-old Rodney Rizun, of no fixed address.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.