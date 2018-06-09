Man shot to death in south Etobicoke identified
One man died in hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 12:01PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 9, 2018 12:06PM EDT
Toronto police have identified a man who was shot and killed in south Etobicoke on Tuesday night.
Police were called to a townhouse complex at Birmingham Street and Bradham Path, near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.
On Saturday, detectives identified him as 45-year-old Rodney Rizun, of no fixed address.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.