A man in his 20s is dead after he was shot near downtown Oshawa late on Monday night, Durham Regional Police say.

Sometime after 10 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the corner of King and Farewell streets in Oshawa for a shooting.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead.

A large collection of police vehicles were seen near the site of the shooting late on Monday night.

Police say anyone with information about the incident should call homicide detectives at 905-579-1520.