

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is dead following a shooting in Brampton early this morning, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Officers were called to an address in the area of Martree Crescent and Stoneylake Avenue, near Southlake Boulvard and Bovaird Drive East, in Brampton at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the address, one male was found dead in the basement of the home.

Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Brandon Hall.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description has not been provided.

Officers have sealed off the street and are combing the home for evidence. Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation.

“We will be canvassing for witnesses and any video in the area this morning,” Yashnyk said.

“If anyone has video surveillance on their home in that area or possibly was driving in that area with dash cam video, we would like them to contact our Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau.”

A neighbour told CTV News Toronto that he had security camera footage that showed a car leaving the street shortly after the shooting. The neighbour, who did not provide their name, said the car was not speeding and turned left before becoming out of view of the camera. Police are now reviewing that footage as part of the investigation.

Other neighbours said a loud bang woke them early this morning.

"I was shocked. Nothing like that really happens around these parts," one man said. "I've never seen anything like this before, I'm kind of surprised."