Man shot outside Mississauga strip club restaurant Friday night
A man was shot in the parking lot of a Mississauga strip club last night.
Police say that an adult male was shot in the Million Dollar resturant parking lot at 12:30 a.m. Friday night. He was transported to the Sunnybrook Hospital trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries, and is in stable condition, according to paramedics.
Footage from the scene showed forensics officers scouring the parking lot for evidence. There were what appeared to be shell casings visible on the ground.
It is unknown if there are multiple suspects at this time. Police say that the suspect, or suspects, are outstanding.
Police are investigating.
SHOOTING:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 17, 2024
-Torbram Rd/Derry Rd E #Mississauga
-one adult transported & being assessed at trauma
center
- suspect(s) fled area
-#12Division has carriage of investigation currently
-police will be present for several hours
-no road closures
- C/R at 12:29am
-PR240056204
